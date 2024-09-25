Telangana: GO for 15,000 2BHK flats to Musi Project displaced families issued

The order has been issued by relaxing the earlier issued orders by treating this as a special case on humanitarian grounds.

Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 25th September 2024 10:34 pm IST
State government gives its administrative sanction for Rs 3,849.10 crore for installing 39 sewage treatment plants (STP) along the Musi River.
Hyderabad: A day after Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that 15,000 households residing on the Musi River bed and buffer zones would be allotted houses over their displacement for the rejuvenation of the riverfront, the state government issued an order on Wednesday, September 25, approving the same.

GO RT no 754 issued by the transport, roads and buildings department, states that since the households living by the Musi River were economically poor, the district collectors concerned, could allot 2BHK houses to them in GHMC area under humanitarian grounds, subject to eligibility.

The order has been issued by relaxing the earlier orders under GO Ms No 10 by the housing department on October 15, 2015, and Go Ms Mo 3, issued on November 6, 2020, and treating this as a special case on humanitarian grounds.

