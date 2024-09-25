Telangana govt to provide 2BHKs for families affected by Musi project

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy assured on Tuesday, September 24, that no impoverished families would be left homeless due to the demolitions of illegal structures in Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies, as conducted by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA).

He announced that the government had ordered the allocation of 2BHK housing units for those affected by the Musi Riverfront project and other water bodies within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

“The deserving poor should not face displacement. They will either receive a double-bedroom house or alternative rehabilitation options. It is essential to gather information on all eligible families residing in the Musi FTL and buffer zones, as well as around other ponds and canals within the ORR, ensuring that all deserving individuals are properly rehabilitated. Additionally, officials must prioritize the conservation and protection of lakes, ponds, and water bodies within the ORR to mitigate significant losses from natural disasters,” stated the chief minister during a review meeting regarding the Musi riverfront and Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion projects at his residence-cum-office in Jubilee Hills.

Reddy emphasized that all individuals affected by the Musi project will be rehabilitated.

District collectors from Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajgiri are tasked with forming teams to visit households starting Wednesday to inform residents about the designated locations of their new homes.

The chief minister also stressed the need for strict monitoring to prevent future encroachments on lakes and canals. To support this initiative, CCTV cameras will be installed at all city ponds and linked to the police central command control centre.

The chief minister has directed officials to ensure the conservation of water bodies within the Outer Ring Road. Emphasizing the urgency of protecting these areas to prevent natural disasters, Reddy mandated strict measures against encroachments on lakes and ponds.

He further instructed officials to compile a comprehensive report on Metro Rail connectivity from the airport to Future City.

He emphasized the need for rapid progress on the expansion of the Old City Metro project and highlighted the importance of addressing any challenges related to land acquisition for the metro line.

Officials also briefed the chief minister on the expansion plans from LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar and from MGBS to Chandrayangutta.

In response, he requested that a complete Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the metro expansion route be prepared and submitted to the Central government before the upcoming Dussehra festival.