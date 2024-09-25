Prepare report on Hyderabad airport to ‘future city’ metro link: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked officials here to prepare a comprehensive report on metro rail connectivity between the Hyderabad airport and the ‘future city’ being planned on the outskirts.

He also told the officials to take up metro rail expansion works via the old city of Hyderabad soon.

Reddy, who held a meeting on Musi Riverfront Development and Hyderabad metro, instructed the officials to resolve any hurdles in metro rail expansion, including with regard to land acquisition, an official release said.

He said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the metro rail expansion should be prepared before the Dussehra festival (in October) for submission to the Centre.

He said the details of the poor living in illegally occupied lakes and ‘nalas’ (drains) and along the Musi river should be collected so that ‘double bedroom houses’ can be allocated to them.

The eligible poor should not be rendered homeless, he said.

Stressing on protecting the lakes against encroachments, he suggested that CCTV cameras be installed at all lakes in the city which should be linked to the police Command Control Centre.

He also directed that the Full Tank Level and Buffer Zones of lakes and other water bodies within the outer ring road (ORR) should be identified.

The state government has recently constituted the HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency).

Revanth Reddy had earlier announced that a ‘fourth city’, after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad here, would come up at Mucharla on the city outskirts with an AI and health tourism hub, sports, and others being developed there on a grand scale.

He had said the ‘fourth city’ would be the ‘future city’.