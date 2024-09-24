Flight returns to Hyderabad airport due to technical issue

Hyderabad: A flight bound for Tirupati returned to Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday morning due to a reported technical issue.

According to a report published in The Hindu, Flight 9I 877, an ATR-72-600 aircraft, took off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 6:35 am.

Flight made u-turn

It was expected to land at Tirupati International Airport at 7:30 am; however, it returned to Hyderabad and landed at RGIA at 8:30 am.

A passenger was quoted saying, “The crew informed the passengers that the flight is returning to RGIA due to technical difficulties in the engine.” However, Alliance Air did not respond to inquiries about the incident.

Recently, an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Colombo was delayed by four hours.

Due to the delay, many passengers, especially the elderly and ailing, faced significant difficulties and expressed their frustration with the arrangements.