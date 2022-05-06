Hyderabad: Swarm of insects disrupts lives in Old City

Residents of some parts of the city had uninvited guests visiting their homes on Friday evening. Swarms of insects descended on colonies forcing the residents to switch off the lights and other illuminations for several hours.

The problem started after sunset with the swarms of flies initially hovering around the street lights on the main roads slowly made into shops forcing the establishment owners to switch off the lights. Within the next few hours, the insects made their way into the colonies. Available repellents were of little help.

“We switched all bulbs and tube lights in the house for a couple of hours. Finally, when it cleared we closed all doors and windows before switching only the living room bulbs,” said Nazima Begum, a resident of Jahanuma.

Hoteliers, juice centers, and bakeries lost business for at least three hours. “Spotting the insects around, people were reluctant to visit,” said Mahmood Khan, a manager of the hotel.

According to officials, usually, the caddisflies are one such insect invading during summer. Usually, they are present near water bodies and at times move into surrounding areas.

The areas of Shamsheergunj, Falaknuma, Jahanuma, Bahadurpura, Aliabad, Shahalibanda, Chandrayangutta, and nearby witnessed problems.