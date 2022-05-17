Hyderabad: Swimming pool owner held after 10-year-old boy drowns

Hyderabad: Blue Fab swimming pool owner Ashok Kumar was detained by Chaitanyapuri police on Monday evening after a 10-year-old boy downed to his death in a swimming pool due to negligence of the pool management on Sunday.

The swimming pool at Samathapuri Colony in Chaitanyapuri, had been operating beneath the radar of local officials for three years. The site was also sealed by city officials. Ironically, the youngster, who had never learned to swim, drowned in the pool while his family was present.

M Manoj, ten, went to his maternal uncle’s house in Chaitanyapuri, the son of Viswanath, a mason, and Renuka, a housewife from Lingampally. Renuka, Manoj, and other family members went to the Blue Fab swimming pool at Samathapuri Colony near Nagole on Sunday afternoon.

While the elders were occupied, Manoj told his mother that he would go to the poolside and pick up a swimming tube. Manoj, however, instead of using a tube, leaped into the pool when his family was not looking. Inspector B Ravi Kumar of Chaitanyapuri stated the pool personnel did not observe the youngster drowning in the pool.

A case was filed against the pool management under Section 304-A of the IPC based on the family’s complaint. In the meantime, the boy’s family mounted a demonstration in front of the pool, seeking compensation. They claimed that the accident was caused by management’s negligence because no safety tubes were offered to the youngster to practise.

After promising them that necessary legal action would be taken against the criminal, police calmed them down and sent them away.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) closed the Blue Fab swimming pool on Monday.