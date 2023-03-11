Hyderabad: T-Hub launches 10th cohort of Lab 32 programme

Hyderabad: Startup incubator T-Hub launched the 10th Cohort of its Lab32 programme that already received over 800 applications from startups.

The acceleration of 249 startups, raising 403 million dollars in funding and engaging 58 mentors has been witnessed in the cohort that will have 20 startups selected based on founder attributes, business model, and market validation through initial traction.

T-hub hosted Scale-Up Summit bringing together startup founders, investors, corporates, and government and ecosystem enablers on Friday.

IT principal secretary of the state, Jayesh Ranjan said, “We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to build an ecosystem that enables startups to thrive.”

CEO of T-Hub, Mahankali Srinivas Rao added saying, “We are excited to launch the tenth cohort of Lab32. The programme has been instrumental in supporting startups in refining their business models and achieving market readiness. We look forward to supporting more startups.”

This partnership between T-Hub and US-based Redberri will enable Indian startups to connect with larger international players to augment their growth journey.

Startups enrolling in the hub will have access to strategic workshops and interventions to gain entry into both markets and explore new business opportunities.

The event saw attendees including Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh (founders of Neeman’s), Chaitanya Chitta (founder of Slay Coffee), Kavikrut (chief growth officer of OYO), Rohit Chennamaneni (founder of Darwin Box).