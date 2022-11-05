Hyderabad: Over 350 job applications register with startups for Internship Mela

Hyderabad: T-Hub hosted an exclusive one-of-a-kind Internship Mela to boost collaboration between academia and startups where around more than 90 startups registered with over 350 job applications, and about 2,000 students from more than 50 academic institutions attended here on Saturday.

This event gave students interested in entrepreneurship the golden opportunity to connect with startups and look into internship opportunities.

T-hub organised its seventh Foundation Day to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The event witnessed thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders, government representatives and other dignitaries to inspire the next generation of founders and dreamers.

To celebrate, inspire and engage the startup community, the event focussed on T-Hub’s 6Ms – Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, and Methodologies.

Speaking at the event, IT minister KT Rama Rao, “Over the past seven years, T-Hub has developed into a leading example of connecting startups with key stakeholders of the innovation ecosystem, such as the government, academia, corporations, and investors.”

He further said, “T-Hub has played a disruptive yet progressive role in helping Telangana state become a national technology hub for Indian entrepreneurs and innovation seekers. T-Hub is a true inspiration for global level tech development from our country by diversifying and bolstering economic foundation as well as enabling our state to maintain global competitiveness.”

CEO of T-Hub Srinivas Rao Mahankali said that in the last seven years, T-Hub has committed to creating an ecosystem that fosters entrepreneurship and innovation.

“Our robust innovation ecosystem has helped founders overcome entrepreneurial challenges while providing a network of experienced mentors, funding avenues, market access and networking opportunities with ecosystem stakeholders. Further, we will continue to support India’s growing entrepreneurship culture to drive economic and business transformation and cement India’s position as a top global innovation hub,” he said.