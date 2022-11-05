University of Hyderabad scholars receive best poster and oral presentation awards

Hyderabad: The Calicut University, Kozhikode (Calicut) Kerala, and the Indian Society for Plant Physiology (ISSP) jointly organized an International conference on “Physiological and Molecular Mechanisms of abiotic stress tolerance in plants” held from 26-28th October in Calicut.

More than 500 researchers from both national and international levels participated in this conference. As part of this conference, researchers were given the opportunity to present their work as oral and poster presentations under various themes. The themes were as follows: Impact of photosynthesis, Strength of redox system, Water relation, Mineral Nutrition, and Power of Phenomics.

On this prestigious occasion, Jayendra Pandey received the best oral talk about his research work under the theme Water relation and mineral nutrition for the topic “Reversible changes in structure and function of photosynthetic apparatus of pea (Pisum sativum) leaves under drought stress”.

Also Read Hyderabad man wins award at Gujarat’s Defence expo

Similarly, Mohammad Yusuf Zamal gave an oral talk, entitled “Characterization of photosynthetic apparatus of Rhodobacter alkalitolerans in various light intensity in relation to its high pH tolerance ability and was awarded best oral presentation.

Jerome Xavier. G presented a poster about his research work under the same theme Impact on photosynthesis, entitled “Low PEG concentration contributes to photoprotection in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii under highlight” and received the best poster award.

The above Ph.D. students are working with Prof. S. Rajagopal, Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad.

Shashi Bhushan Gahir, student of Prof A.S Raghavendra, Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, also received the best oral presentation under the theme Strength of Redox systems, entitled “Modulation stomatal closure by riboflavin, a superoxide generator, in abaxial epidermis of Arabidopsis thaliana”. The Department of Plant Sciences is honoured to receive 4 awards out of 8 at this conference.