Hyderabad: T-Seva to conduct job mela on April 27, 28

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 26th April 2022 9:11 am IST
Mega job mela in Hyderabad; 40+ companies to participate
Representative Image

Hyderabad: T-Seva Centre Hyderabad is conducting a Job Mela on April 27 and 28. Intermediate, Degree, Engineering, MBA, PG candidates with suitable experience in relevant posts can attend the Job Mela.

The Job Mela is organized for private organizations at Manikonda and Abids for the post of Marketing Managers, Sales Executives, Business Executives, Female Tele callers, DTP Designer, Web Designer, Real Estate Marketing Managers and Team Leaders, Education Counsellors, Receptionists, Oversees education counsellors, Training Centre Managers, Digital Marketing Executives and so on.

Interested candidates may attend Job Mela on April 27 and 28 at T- Seva Centre Office from 11 am to 3 pm. Job Mela is free.

MS Education Academy

Address: T- Seva Centre, Flat 403, Sreenilayam, Lanco Hills Road,

