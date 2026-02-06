Hyderabad task force arrests woman with 11.4 kg ganja in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team, Hyderabad, in coordination with SR Nagar police, arrested a woman for possessing a large quantity of dry ganja on Thursday, February 5. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated at Rs 5.7 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Rinita Raita, wife of Ananta Raita, aged 30 years. She is a farmer by occupation and a resident of Kesariguda village in Antaraba Post of Gajapati district, Odisha. Police described her as a sub-peddler.

Officials seized 11.4 kilograms of dry ganja along with one mobile phone from her possession.

Her family faces severe financial difficulties

According to police, the accused revealed that her family was facing severe financial difficulties. Her husband works as a farmer and earns daily wages. She had also been working as a daily labourer at construction sites.

Police said the woman came to know that her cousin, Maniel Dalabehera, a resident of Patangapadar village in Odisha, was involved in supplying ganja to other states, including Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

In order to seek financial support, she contacted him last week. Acting on his suggestion, she met him at Chadampur Bazar and agreed to accompany him to Hyderabad to sell dry ganja.

The arrest was carried out under the supervision of Inspector of Police Ch Yadender and Sub-Inspector D Ravi Raj of the West Zone Task Force, along with their staff and the SR Nagar police team.

Appeal to public

Appealing to the public, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force stated that drugs pose a serious threat to society by destroying careers, families, and futures. The police urged youth to stay away from narcotics and warned against falling into the trap of easy money or addiction.

The public has been requested to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drug-related activities to the police by dialling 100, as part of efforts to make Hyderabad a drug-free city.