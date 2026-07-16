Hyderabad: Task force busts gambling den in Attapur, 7 arrested

Hyderabad: Police busted a gambling racket in the Rajendranagar zone of Hyderabad and arrested seven persons who were allegedly playing cards for stakes at an open ground in Attapur, officials said on Thursday, July 16.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Task Force, Rajendranagar Zone, and Attapur Police raided the spot behind a Hanuman temple in Panduranganagar late Wednesday evening, July 15, and caught the seven accused in the act, the police said.

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Cash, phones, playing cards seized

The accused, all aged between 26 and 50 and working as labourers, are residents of Panduranganagar and Attapur, with some hailing originally from Karnataka‘s Gulbarga and Yadgir districts, according to the police.

Police said cash amounting to Rs 17,740, five mobile phones and two sets of playing cards were seized from the spot. A case was registered at Attapur Police Station under Section 112 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 9(i) of the Gaming Act, police said, adding that the accused were taken into custody after a confession-cum-seizure panchnama was drawn up.