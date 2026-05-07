Telangana constable, wife kill realtor to repay gambling debts

Hyderabad: Addicted to online betting, a police constable, along with his wife, murdered a realtor and looted the gold he was wearing to clear their mounting debts, police said on Thursday, May 7.

The shocking crime took place in Siddipet town last week but came to light on Wednesday after police cracked the case and arrested the couple.

Police investigations revealed Gauthi Praveen, working as constable in the Central Crime Station (CCS) at Siddipet district headquarters, and his wife Rajitha murdered Belde Vishwanatham (57), a realtor, on May 2 and looted 10 tolas of gold on his body.

Police, who had registered a missing case on a complaint by the victim’s family, recovered his body from a canal near Imambad on May 3 and took up the investigation.

Based on the CCTV footage, police identified the killers and arrested them. Police investigations revealed that Praveen and his wife had lost Rs 60 lakh in online betting and had accumulated debts to the tune of Rs 30 lakh.

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The constable had mortgaged his brother’s plot to Vishwanatham for Rs 12 lakh, but when he failed to pay the amount to the realtor, the latter suggested that he sell the plot.

However, the constable promised to show him an alternate plot and took him to an isolated place near Peddakoduru in his car.

“The couple allegedly tied the hands and legs of the realtor in the car and strangled him to death with a wire. They took 10 tolas of gold he was wearing and dumped the body in a canal near Imambad,” a police official said.

Later, the couple went to Hyderabad and sold the looted gold at a jewellery shop.

When Vishwanatham did not return home, his wife lodged a complaint with the Chinnakoduru Police Station.

The Task Force under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravinder Reddy began an investigation and found his body in the canal.

Based on CCTV footage and other scientific evidence, the investigators identified the accused and arrested them.

Couple also robbed gold chain from elderly woman

Subsequent investigations also revealed Praveen and Rajitha robbed an elderly woman in their neighborhood on April 25 on the pretext of taking her to a hospital in their car.

The accused robbed the woman of the gold chain she was wearing and sold the same at a shop in Hyderabad for Rs 4.80 lakh.

The couple lost the entire money in betting.

It also came to light that Praveen had accompanied the woman to One Town Police Station to lodge a complaint about the theft of her gold chain.