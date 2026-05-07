Video: Driver stabs wife to death in full public view in Suryapet

The incident occurred in Kodad mandal, the deceased Sirisha, a native of Jangayapet was married to the accused Manideep, who was a lorry driver.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th May 2026 12:07 pm IST
Sirisha
Sirisha

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a driver stabbed his wife to death in Telangana’s Suryapet in full public view on Wednesday, May 6.

The incident occurred in Kodad mandal. The deceased woman, identified as Sirisha, a native of Jangayapet, was married to the accused, Manideep, who was a lorry driver. The couple was having a dispute.

As the dispute escalated, the woman filed a complaint against Manideep with the Kodad Town Police. Enraged over the complaint, the accused followed Sirisha while she was going to the market and stabbed her to death.

Subhan Bakery

In a video shared online, Manideep is seen stabbing Sirisha multiple times as bystanders try to stop him.

The attack was caught on the closed circiut television (CCTV) cameras. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th May 2026 12:07 pm IST

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