Video: Driver stabs wife to death in full public view in Suryapet

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a driver stabbed his wife to death in Telangana’s Suryapet in full public view on Wednesday, May 6.

The incident occurred in Kodad mandal. The deceased woman, identified as Sirisha, a native of Jangayapet, was married to the accused, Manideep, who was a lorry driver. The couple was having a dispute.

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As the dispute escalated, the woman filed a complaint against Manideep with the Kodad Town Police. Enraged over the complaint, the accused followed Sirisha while she was going to the market and stabbed her to death.

In a video shared online, Manideep is seen stabbing Sirisha multiple times as bystanders try to stop him.

In a shocking incident, a driver stabbed his wife to death in Telangana's Suryapet in full public view on Wednesday, May 6.



The incident occurred in Kodad mandal, the deceased Sirisha was married to the accused Manideep , a lorry driver. Sirisha, a native of Jaggayyapet was… pic.twitter.com/Q7rUlmVV65 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 7, 2026

The attack was caught on the closed circiut television (CCTV) cameras. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.