Telangana: Woman found dead with slit throat near temple in Medchal

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 35-year-old Sujata, a native of Nizamabad. She had come to Hyderabad 10 days ago.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2026 2:19 pm IST|   Updated: 16th March 2026 2:23 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman was found dead, allegedly after she was murdered, near the Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple in Medchal on Sunday, March 15. The incident occurred on March 14.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 35-year-old Sujata, a native of Nizamabad. She had come to Hyderabad 10 days ago.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the assailants slit her throat.

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A case has been registered, and the police are investigating whether the woman was brought near the temple from another location.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mechal Circle Inspector Satyanarayan said, “The murder occurred on the night of March 14. We have registered a case of murder under section 103 (1) of the BNS.”

The police are tracing the suspects.

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Previous incident

In January 2025,  a 25-year-old woman was reportedly charred to death by unidentified assailants near the Outer Ring Road in Muneerabad of Medchal district. The incident came to light when passersby discovered the victim who was half-burnt and alerted the authorities.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the brutal murder. Preliminary reports suggest that the victim was first pelted with stones and later set on fire in a secluded area.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2026 2:19 pm IST|   Updated: 16th March 2026 2:23 pm IST

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