Telangana: Woman charred to death in Medchal

Preliminary reports suggest that the victim was first pelted with stones and later set on fire in a secluded area.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman was reportedly charred to death by unidentified assailants near the Outer Ring Road in Muneerabad of Medchal district, Telangana. The incident came to light when passersby discovered the victim who was half-burnt and alerted the authorities.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the brutal murder. Preliminary reports suggest that the victim was first pelted with stones and later set on fire in a secluded area.

The identity of the victim remains unknown.

Further investigation is ongoing

