Hyderabad man murders wife, cooks body parts before disposing

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a person murdered his wife, cut her into pieces, cooked her body parts in a pressure cooker, and threw them in various places under Meerpet police station’s limits.

The incident which happened on January 16, came to light on January 18, when Gurumurthy, a resident of Dandupalli village in Toofanpeta under Meerpet municipality’s limits, complained along with his in-laws at Meerpet police station, stating that his wife Venkata Madhavi went missing since January 16 after quarrelling with him.

The police grew suspicious after coming to know that the couple used to quarrel quite often before she went missing. Upon interrogation, Gurumurthy conceded his guilt. However, reports say that he has not been giving consistent answers about how he murdered his wife and the locations where he dumped the body parts of his wife.

Also Read Hyderabad man held for killing pregnant wife, staging it as accident

He is known to have told the police that he dumped the body parts in Jillelaguda Cheruvu and other places.

Gurumurthy who took voluntary retirement from the army, has been working as a security guard on an outsourcing basis at the DRDO in Kanchanbagh. He was married to Venkata Madhavi 13 years ago and the couple have two children.

The investigation was still ongoing as of Wednesday evening.