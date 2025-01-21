Hyderabad man held for killing pregnant wife, staging it as accident

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man was arrested by Kushaiguda police for allegedly murdering his pregnant wife and attempting to cover it up as an accident.

The accused has been identified as Sachin, 21.

According to reports, Sneha was seven months pregnant and had recently reconciled with the accused after a period of separation due to disputes. The couple got married in 2022 and lived in a rented room in Nagarjunanagar, Kushaiguda.

On January 16, Sachin allegedly strangled Sneha with a cloth while she was sleeping causing her and her unborn baby’s death. He then tried to stage a fire by opening a gas cylinder to make it appear accidental. When the victim’s mother discovered the incident she alerted the police.

Based on the complaint, Hyderabad police registered a case of suspicious death against the man. The postmortem confirmed strangulation as the cause of death.

The man was then arrested by Hyderabad police on January 21 and remanded into judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a drunk man was arrested for bludgeoning his father to death in Hyderabad’s Shamirpet over an argument.

The accused was identified as 28-year-old A Narasimha, a construction worker from Peddamma Colony in Shamirpet, an alcohol addict.

The argument began between Narsimha’s mother and sister over a saree. While arguing, the mother accidentally broke an aquarium kept in the house.

Enraged over the shattering of the aquarium, Narasimha abused and hit his mother with a broomstick. Upon seeing the accused attack his mother, Narasimha’s father A Hanumanth, 50, a labourer intervened and tried to stop him.

After being stopped, Narasimha picked up a brick and bludgeoned his father to death, striking him several times. Based on the complaint, the Hyderabad police registered a case of murder under section 101 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and arrested the man.