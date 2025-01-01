Hyderabad Metro rail to extend till Medchal, Shameerpet in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, January 1, asked the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Limited (HAML) authorities to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Paradise-Medchal (23 kilometers) and JBS-Shamirpet (22 kilometers) Metro corridors. With this, the existing network of the metro in Hyderabad will extended all the way into the interiors of Secunderabad as well.

The Telangana chief minister asked HAML director NVS Reddy to create the DPRs and send it to the government of India for approval as part of the Metro Rail Phase-2 Part-‘B’ project. According to a press release from the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), the new corridor from Paradise Metro Station to Medchal will cover approximately 23 kilometers, passing through Tadband, Bowenpally, Suchitra Circle, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Kandlakoya, and the ORR exit.

Similarly, the corridor from JBS Metro Station to Shameerpet will cover about 22 kilometers through Vikrampuri, Kharkhana, Tirumalagiri, Lothukunta, Alwal, Bollaram, Hakimpet, Tumkunta, and the ORR exit, as explained by the Metro MD to the CM. As of now the Hyderabad Metro Rail stops at Parade Ground in Secunderabad and is nowhere close to helping with last mile connectivity (green line).

“The CM, recalling his past experience as MP of Malkajgiri regarding traffic problems of these areas and the route maps of these corridors, instructed the Metro MD to also consult the current Malkajgiri MP Mr. Eatela Rajender for his suggestions and advice before finalizing the alignment of the two metro corridors,” added the HMR release.

NVS Reddy said that the Telangana chief minister instructed him to complete the DPR preparation within three months and obtain state government approval. “The CM has also directed that, like Phase-2 ‘A’, Phase-2 ‘B’ should be formulated as a joint venture project between the Central and State Governments,” stated the HMR release.

Hyderabad Metro Rail overview

After the Hyderabad Metro became operational in 2017, the blue (Secunderabad-HITEC CITY) and red lines (Miyapur-LB Nagar) were initially functional. After that the green line (Parade Grounds-MGBS) was added. On September 29, 2024, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy approved the Metro Rail’s phase II corridors which includes the metro’s lines connecting Hyderabad to the airport, and also a line connecting the Chandrayangutta to MGBS line for the Old City.

A total of 116.2 kilometres have been approved for the new corridors for the Hyderabad Metro rail. The line to the airport will pass via the Aramghar.