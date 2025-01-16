Drunk man held for bludgeoning father to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A drunk man was arrested for bludgeoning his father to death in Hyderabad’s Shamirpet on Tuesday, January 14 over an argument.

The accused was identified as 28-year-old A Narasimha, a construction worker from Peddamma Colony in Shamirpet, an alcohol addict. His frequent fights while inebriated led to his wife separating from him.

He had been residing with his parents and siblings. The argument began between Narsimha’s mother and sister over a saree. While arguing, the mother accidentally broke an aquarium kept in the house.

Enraged over the shattering of the aquarium, Narasimha abused and hit his mother with a broomstick. Upon seeing the accused attack his mother, Narasimha’s father A Hanumanth, 50, a labourer intervened and tried to stop him.

After being stopped, Narasimha picked up a brick and bludgeoned his father to death, striking him several times. Based on the complaint, the Shamirpet police registered a case of murder under section 101 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and arrested Narasimha on Thursday.