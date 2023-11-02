Hyderabad: TDP cadre welcomes Chandrababu Naidu, booked for nuisance

Hyderabad: Begumpet police booked a case against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders for organising a rally welcoming the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and the president of the TDP, N Chandrababu Naidu, in Hyderabad.

The complaint, lodged by Sub Inspector Jayachander, states that the rally for Chandrababu Naidu obstructed traffic and created a nuisance from Begumpet Airport to Jubilee Hills. “They created a nuisance on the roads for two hours and caused trouble to the people.”

The FIR has named Hyderabad City TDP Party General Secretary GVG Naidu as the main accused and several unnamed persons. The complaint says that at least 400 people took part in the rally, on 50 bikes and 20 cars. According to the reports, the case was registered under crime No. 531/2023, with violations of IPC Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 290 (Punishment for public nuisance), and section 21/76 of the Commissioner of Police Act.

Chandrababu Naidu was recently released from jail on a 4-week bail on medical grounds after he was arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

He arrived at Begumpet Airport on a special aircraft on Wednesday, November 1 and will undergo cataract surgery in the city.