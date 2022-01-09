Hyderabad: Techie dies in a road accident at KPHB

Hyderabad: A software engineer died in a road accident in the wee hour of Sunday at KPHB colony road in the city.

According to the police, “the deceased was identified as Jaganmohan Reddy, who was travelling on his bike when a lorry hit him from behind.” Reddy fell down and died on the spot. The police shifted his body to a mortuary.

The police booked a case against the driver and ceased the lorry.

In another incident, a car overturned at LB Nagar underpass on Saturday night.

Two persons who were in the car sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The incident happened when the driver lost control over the vehicle as he was overspeeding and the vehicle overturned after hitting the road divider.