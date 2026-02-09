Hyderabad techie turned burglar arrested in Andhra Pradesh

The accused was identified as Acchi Mahesh Reddy, who was employed at an IT firm in Hyderabad.

Achchi Mahesh Reddy
Achchi Mahesh Reddy (image credit :X)

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old IT professional from Andhra Pradesh was arrested on February 7, in connection with 26 cases of house break-in in Vizag.

The accused was identified as Achchi Mahesh Reddy, who is a native of Kakinada and was employed at an IT firm in Hyderabad. The police said that Reddy was living in Hyderabad and went to Vizag to commit burglaries.

The Gajuwaka police under the Vizag Commissionerate seized 700 grams of gold and 3.8 kg of silver from him. The police also seized a two-wheeler without a number plate which Reddy used to commit the burglaries.

According to the Vizag Commissioner, Reddy was involved in 62 cases of theft across Andhra Pradesh. He purchased a BMW car with the stolen money. He was also accused of theft under the PM Palem police limits in AP at the age of 15.

