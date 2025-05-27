Hyderabad: Teen dies by suicide after being scolded for phone use

Hyderabad: A minor boy died by suicide in Saidabad on Monday, May 26 after being chided by his parents for using a mobile phone.

The 16-year-old boy was identified as Rishi, a resident of Vinay Nagar. He failed in one subject in the SSC class 10 exam. He was staying back at home and preparing for the Advanced Supplementary Examinations. According to the Saidabad police, the boy had borrower a smart phone from his friend.

In the past, the victim’s parents reprimanded him for using the mobile phone and watching television.

On Sunday, his mother scolded him for watching television and not studying. Even on Monday evening, his parents reprimanded him for playing video games on his mobile phone.

Upset over the scolding, the boy hung himself from a ceiling fan in the house. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Saidabad police said, “The incident occurred at 2 pm on Monday. The boy’s parents chided him for not concentrating on his studies. A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”