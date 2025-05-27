Hyderabad gears up for annual fish prasadam event

Hyderabad: A high-level coordination meeting was held on Monday to prepare for the annual Fish Prasadam distribution event in Hyderabad.

It is scheduled to take place on June 8 and 9 at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The event is expected to draw thousands of people from across the country.

Representatives from 21 departments attended meeting

The meeting was chaired by Shilpa Valli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Zone, and included representatives from 21 key departments of Hyderabad City, along with officials from the organising Bathini family, NGOs, and the Exhibition Society.

Officials discussed key aspects such as logistics, crowd management, public safety, traffic control, and health services to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the event. The meeting also reviewed last year’s challenges and directed all departments to address them effectively this time.

DCP Shilpa Valli highlighted the need for close coordination between all departments, highlighting the importance of proactive planning and inter-departmental cooperation to manage large crowds and ensure public safety.

Fish prasadam even in Hyderabad

The annual ‘Fish Prasadam’ event, organised by the Bathini Goud family, is offered free of cost to people suffering from asthma and other respiratory problems. The remedy involves placing a herbal paste into the mouth of a live fish, which is then swallowed by the patient. For vegetarian participants, an alternative paste mixed with jaggery is provided.

The event has been conducted for decades and draws thousands of people who believe in the medicinal value of the prasadam.