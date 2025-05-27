Thousands skip Telangana inter supplementary exams 2025

Hyderabad: Nearly 16000 students were absent from the Telangana inter public advanced supplementary exams 2025 on Monday.

Meanwhile, authorities reported 27 cases of malpractice.

TG BIE conducts exams smoothly

The exams, conducted by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), proceeded smoothly without any disruptions.

According to official data, 130925 students registered for Physics-I and Economics-I, but only 119634 appeared. A total of 11291 were absent.

Malpractice cases in Telangana inter supplementary exams 2025

During the session, 14 malpractice cases were recorded. Out of these, six were reported in Jagtial and eight in Mahabubabad.

Also Read MS IAS Academy offers free coaching for UPSC CSE 2026 in Hyderabad

In the Physics-II and Economics-II exams, 48047 candidates had enrolled, but only 43387 took the test.

Authorities booked 13 malpractice cases. Five of them were reported in Warangal, three each in Medak and Karimnagar, and two in Nagarkurnool.