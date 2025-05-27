Thousands skip Telangana inter supplementary exams 2025

Authorities reported 27 cases of malpractice.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2025 9:29 am IST
A representational image of a person writing an exam
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Nearly 16000 students were absent from the Telangana inter public advanced supplementary exams 2025 on Monday.

Meanwhile, authorities reported 27 cases of malpractice.

TG BIE conducts exams smoothly

The exams, conducted by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), proceeded smoothly without any disruptions.

MS Creative School

According to official data, 130925 students registered for Physics-I and Economics-I, but only 119634 appeared. A total of 11291 were absent.

Malpractice cases in Telangana inter supplementary exams 2025

During the session, 14 malpractice cases were recorded. Out of these, six were reported in Jagtial and eight in Mahabubabad.

In the Physics-II and Economics-II exams, 48047 candidates had enrolled, but only 43387 took the test.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Authorities booked 13 malpractice cases. Five of them were reported in Warangal, three each in Medak and Karimnagar, and two in Nagarkurnool.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2025 9:29 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button