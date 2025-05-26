MS IAS Academy offers free coaching for UPSC CSE 2026 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: MS IAS Academy is going to offer free coaching for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2026 in Hyderabad.

In order to avail the coaching, students need to take a screening test which will be held on June 22, 2025, at over 100 centers across India.

The last date for registration for the screening test for free coaching for UPSC CSE 2026 in Hyderabad is June 18. The admit cards will be issued on June 19.

The results will be announced on July 4, 2025. Following the result of the screening test, essay and interview rounds for the meritorious students will be held in Delhi and Hyderabad.

In Delhi, it will be held on July 12-13, and in Hyderabad, on July 19-20.

Following the interview rounds, the final results will be announced on July 23. The free coaching for UPSC CSE 2026 will begin on August 6, 2025, in Hyderabad.

The selected candidates will get free UPSC coaching at MS IAS Academy in Hyderabad.

Besides, the Academy is also launching a free mains coaching program for UPSC CSE 2025, which will commence immediately after the prelims exam that was held on May 25.

Moreover, candidates who qualify for the UPSC CSE Mains 2025 can join free coaching for UPSC CSE 2026 without any entrance test.

Revealing the schedule for the entrance test, Anwar Ahmed, the managing director of MS Education Academy, has asked students to grab the opportunity.

In Telangana, the test centers are in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Nirmal, and Adilabad.

Those interested can register for the entrance exam from 5 pm on May 26. Registration can be made online (click here).

For queries, aspirants may call 9154143322 or 9030045422 between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm.

MS IAS Academy is a reputed residential coaching institution that provides high-quality coaching, mentorship, and modern facilities entirely free of cost to aspiring civil servants.

The Academy has a remarkable track record of producing successful officers.

Some of them are Faizan Ahmed, Mohammed Haris Sumair, Asim Mujteba, and Md Burhan Zaman.