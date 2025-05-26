UPSC prelims 2025 questions stun Hyderabad students; cutoff released

Hyderabad: Many students from Hyderabad found UPSC prelims 2025 questions difficult and are eagerly checking the expected cutoff of the examination.

The examination was conducted at 95 centers in the city.

Nearly 18 thousand skipped exam

For the examination, 43676 candidates registered, and out of them, 26032 appeared for General Studies Paper – I. However, for the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper – II, 25787 turned up.

This shows that 245 candidates were left hopeless after attempting GS Paper-I.

According to candidates from Hyderabad, compared to last year, more questions were from History and Culture.

They said that even CSAT Paper-II was not straightforward. Many humanities background students found it very difficult.

Hyderabad students searching UPSC prelims 2025 expected cutoff

Now, the students are eager for the expected cutoff. Many are calculating their marks based on the various unofficial answer keys released by private institutes and checking the expected cutoff.

As per StudyIQ IAS, a reputed online platform for UPSC exam preparation, the cutoff for general category students is likely to be in the range of 81-85 marks.

Another reputed online platform, IAS Baba, expects that the cutoff will be in the range of 83-86.

Irrespective of the difficulty level of the questions and expected cutoff for UPSC prelims 2025, some experts believe that general category students who have scored over 80 marks need to start preparing for the mains examination as very few days will be left after the prelims results.