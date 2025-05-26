IMD Hyderabad issues 4-day heavy rains alert ahead of monsoon onset

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a four-day heavy rains alert ahead of the early onset of the monsoon in the city.

On Sunday, the southwest monsoon advanced into some more parts of the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, entire Goa, parts of Maharashtra, the north Bay of Bengal, and parts of Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland, the IMD said.

Monsoon in Hyderabad

As per the IMD, “Conditions are favourable for further advance into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, more parts of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, and some more parts of the northeastern states during the next three days.”

Apart from IMD Hyderabad forecasts, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted on Sunday that in the next 24-48 hours, the monsoon will enter Telangana districts, including Hyderabad.

He further said, “A strong LOW PRESSURE is forming, which will once again cause VERY INTENSE RAINS in Telangana, including Hyderabad, during May 26–29. A very strong MONSOON ONSET awaits.”

More 24-48hours left for the monsoon to make GRAND ENTRY in Telangana. Already we are daily seeing lot of rains since May 21



A strong LOW PRESSURE is forming, this will once again cause VERY INTENSE RAINS in Telangana including HYD during May… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 25, 2025

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert due to rains

Ahead of the monsoon, the weather department has forecast four days of heavy rains in Telangana districts, including Hyderabad.

It has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till May 29 and has issued a yellow alert.

In view of the four-day rains, IMD Hyderabad has forecast that the maximum temperatures in all districts of Telangana will remain below 36 degrees Celsius till May 29.