Video: Neglected Katora Houz in Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort cries for attention

Katora Houz which was originally designed to store freshwater gradually became a sewage-ridden eyesore.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th May 2025 1:48 pm IST
Neglected Katora Houz in Hyderabad's Golconda Fort
Katora Houz.

Hyderabad: The historic Katora Houz, an over 450-year-old royal swimming pool inside Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort, is battling neglect as garbage piles up and its waters dry out.

The heritage site which once a freshwater reservoir built by the Qutub Shahi rulers in the 16th century now faces encroachment threats.

Unsuccessful revival attempt

A few years ago, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched a cleanup drive to restore Katora Houz.

An 18-member team removed water hyacinth and debris during a 10-day operation. Anti-larval measures were also introduced to curb mosquitoes. Even after taking these steps, the pool has reverted to a dumping ground.

Katora Houz
Garbage at water body
Katora Houz
Garbage at water body
Katora Houz
Garbage at water body

History of Katora Houz in Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort

The water body which was originally designed to store freshwater gradually became a sewage-ridden eyesore due to water hyacinth infestation and waste disposal.

With encroachment looming and no sustained conservation plan, the fate of Katora Houz hangs in the balance.

It remains to be seen what action authorities will take to revive the water body.

