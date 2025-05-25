Telangana high court project awarded to DEC Infra

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has awarded the high court construction project to DEC Infra. It was confirmed by the company in a recent announcement.

The new judicial complex will be built in Rajendranagar.

100 acres of land awarded for new Telangana high court

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy had earlier allocated 100 acres of land in Rajendranagar for the high court project.

The ambitious development will see an investment of Rs 2600 crore which will cover both the main high court building and residential quarters for judges.

“We are investing Rs 2600 crores for the construction of the new high court and residential complexes for judges,” stated Telangana industries minister D. Sridhar Babu.

Crucial first step

While construction has not yet begun, the awarding of the project to DEC Infra represents a crucial first step toward establishing a modern judicial hub in Rajendranagar.

The new high court complex is expected to enhance legal proceedings and court operations once completed.