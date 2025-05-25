Flights to Hyderabad airport witness delay

Hyderabad: Many flights to Hyderabad airport, which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), witnessed delays on Sunday morning.

The prevailing weather conditions in New Delhi, which disrupted operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, have been cited as the reason for the delay in the domestic flights.

Flights arriving at Hyderabad airport were delayed by 30 minutes.

As per the reports, the flights were delayed by around 30 minutes.

Due to heavy rain and thunderstorms that battered the national capital overnight, as many as 49 flights, including 17 international ones, were diverted at IGI airport.

A source said that 49 flights, including 17 international flights, were diverted between 11:30 pm on Saturday and 4 am on Sunday due to bad weather.

Weather condition in Delhi

Thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rain battered Delhi overnight. It uprooted trees and electricity poles, and caused waterlogging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department said the city’s primary weather station recorded winds gusting up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours.

As flight operations at the IGI Airport here were disrupted due to inclement weather, it delayed arrival of flights at Hyderabad airport.