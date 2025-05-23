Cars with illegal tinted glasses appear on Hyderabad roads

Recent spike in illegal tints suggests that compliance is slipping again.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2025 3:18 pm IST
Cars with illegal tinted glasses on Hyderabad roads.
Hyderabad: Cars with illegal tinted glasses have started to appear on the city’s roads.

Despite Supreme Court guidelines and repeated enforcement drives, some vehicle owners continue to use prohibited dark window films.

What law says about tinted glasses for cars on Hyderabad roads

According to the ruling by the Supreme Court and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, front and rear windshields must allow at least 70 percent light transmission.

Side windows must maintain 50 percent visibility.

Violators face fines up to Rs 1,000 and immediate removal of illegal tints.

Earlier crackdown on violations

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have been actively enforcing these rules.

In the month of May 2023, more than 1050 cases were booked in a span of one week.

However, the recent spike in illegal tints suggests that compliance is slipping again.

