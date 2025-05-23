Video: HYDRAA launches demolition drive in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

It aims to restore natural waterways and enhance flood resilience in the city.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched a major demolition drive in Jubilee Hills to clear illegal constructions along stormwater drains.

The initiative aims to restore natural waterways and enhance flood resilience in the city.

Early Friday morning, HYDRAA enforcement teams began demolishing unauthorized structures built over a critical nala (stormwater drain) near Peddamma Temple.

The operation which started at 6 am has already cleared more than 500 square yards of encroachments.

HYDRAA authorities identified these illegal constructions as major obstacles to proper drainage which increases flood risks in Hyderabad during heavy rains and conducted demolition drive.

Cleared encroachments from cemetery land

On May 22, HYDRAA cleared encroachments from Muslim and Christian cemetery lands in Parvathapur, Peerzadiguda municipal corporation area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

While Muslim and Christian representatives are expressing happiness over the removal of the illegal structures, the people whose properties were demolished are distraught.

