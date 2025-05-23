Telangana may get intense rains on May 23; IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

Hyderabad is likely to witness rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2025 10:56 am IST
Cloudy sky
Representative image of cloudy sky.

Hyderabad: In view of the forecast for rains in Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for May 23.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted that the north, central, and west districts of Telangana are likely to witness intense downpours.

Forecast for the city

According to him, in the case of Hyderabad, a spell of rain is likely during the evening or night, mainly in the north and west of the city.

West Telangana may experience strong rains during the late afternoon and night, he added.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms, rains

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in various districts of Telangana.

Apart from this, Hyderabad is likely to witness rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the maximum temperatures, which till recently were crossing 40 degrees Celsius, are expected to decline below 36 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

