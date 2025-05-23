Hyderabad metro rail ticket rates after 10 percent discount

Following the discount, the fares range between Rs 11-69.

Image: The Hyderabad Metro train
Hyderabad metro

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) has announced a 10 percent discount on the newly revised ticket rates which will come into effect from May 24.

New Hyderabad metro rail ticket rates after discount

For a distance up to 2 km, the fare is the lowest of all ticket rates. It is Rs 11.

Following are the various fares after discount.

Fare ZoneRevised FFC recommended fare zone (in Kms)Fare after discount (in Rs)
1Up to 211.00
2More than 2 up to 417.00
3More than 4 up to 628.00
4More than 6 up to 937.00
5More than 9 up to 1247.00
6More than 12 up to 1551.00
7More than 15 up to 1856.00
8More than 18 up to 2161.00
9More than 21 up to 2465.00
10More than 2469.00

The revised Hyderabad metro rail ticket rates after discount will come into effect from May 24, 2025 and will be applicable across all fare media (Paper QR/Token, Digital Tickets, Smart Cards).

Recommendations of FFC

Earlier, HMRL stated that the fare revision was introduced based on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) and as part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of metro operations and maintenance.

They also mentioned that the decision regarding the discount was taken after reviewing customer feedback. “While the fare revision was essential for maintaining the sustainability of metro operations, we understand the importance of minimizing the financial impact on our valued passengers,” said MD-CEO, L&T HMRL, KVB Reddy.

Reddy stated that, in alignment with passenger feedback and welfare considerations, a 10 percent discount on the newly revised Hyderabad metro rail ticket rates has been approved for all fare zones across the three metro corridors.

