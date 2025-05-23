Hyderabad metro rail ticket rates after 10 percent discount

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) has announced a 10 percent discount on the newly revised ticket rates which will come into effect from May 24.

Following the discount, the fares range between Rs 11-69.

New Hyderabad metro rail ticket rates after discount

For a distance up to 2 km, the fare is the lowest of all ticket rates. It is Rs 11.

Following are the various fares after discount.

Fare Zone Revised FFC recommended fare zone (in Kms) Fare after discount (in Rs) 1 Up to 2 11.00 2 More than 2 up to 4 17.00 3 More than 4 up to 6 28.00 4 More than 6 up to 9 37.00 5 More than 9 up to 12 47.00 6 More than 12 up to 15 51.00 7 More than 15 up to 18 56.00 8 More than 18 up to 21 61.00 9 More than 21 up to 24 65.00 10 More than 24 69.00

The revised Hyderabad metro rail ticket rates after discount will come into effect from May 24, 2025 and will be applicable across all fare media (Paper QR/Token, Digital Tickets, Smart Cards).

Recommendations of FFC

Earlier, HMRL stated that the fare revision was introduced based on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) and as part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of metro operations and maintenance.

They also mentioned that the decision regarding the discount was taken after reviewing customer feedback. “While the fare revision was essential for maintaining the sustainability of metro operations, we understand the importance of minimizing the financial impact on our valued passengers,” said MD-CEO, L&T HMRL, KVB Reddy.

Reddy stated that, in alignment with passenger feedback and welfare considerations, a 10 percent discount on the newly revised Hyderabad metro rail ticket rates has been approved for all fare zones across the three metro corridors.