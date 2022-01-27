Hyderabad: Teenager rapes 13-year-old girl, held

Hyderabad: A teenager has been arrested for allegedly rapping a 13-year-old girl. The incident took place in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Punjagutta police.

As per the details of the case, the accused was allegedly committing the crime for the past four months. However, the crime came to the limelight on Tuesday after the victim’s aunt found injury marks on the girl.

It was also alleged that the youth had also recorded the act and threat to make it viral in case she discloses anything about the crime.

After receiving the complaint from the victim’s family, the girl was taken to the hospital for medical examination. Later, she was shifted to Bharosa center.