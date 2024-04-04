Hyderabad: Teenager stabbed to death in Begumpet

Hyderabad: 18-year-old G. Tharun was stabbed to death at Anna Nagar in Begumpet on Tuesday night, April 2. According to the officials, it started with an argument, which led to a fistfight and escalated to murder.

The victim, G. Tharun, a college dropout, was stabbed multiple times and died on the spot. Police said that Tharun, who was a resident of Balamrai, had gone to Anna Nagar where he was engaged in a physical confrontation with the four accused from the locality. The altercation ceased when the group scattered.

However, during this interval, one of the accused returned with a knife from his residence, and, with assistance from his friends, they thrashed and stabbed Tharun.

The residents alerted the officials, but by the time the police arrived, the four accused had already fled the scene.

“The exact reason behind the murder will be known only after the accused are caught,” Begumpet station house officer (SHO) C Ramaiah said to the Times of India.