Hyderabad: Tehreek Muslim Shabban cancels protest, prez under house arrest

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police put Tehreek Muslim Shabban president Mohd Mushtaq Malik under house arrest in view of his plan to take out a rally to condemn Israel attacks on Palestine.

The rally was scheduled for Friday, October 27, 2 pm from Yakutpura Bada Bazaar to Darulshifa ground.

A group of policemen reached the house of Mushtaq Malik and informed about his arrest.

Mushtaq Malik later in a video told the community that the rally is cancelled as the police rejected their application for permission. “Soon we will hold a public meeting to condemn the Israel atrocities on Palestine. The date will be announced later,” he said.

Mushtaq Malik said some vested interest pressurized the authorities against according permission for holding the rally and people know well who got apprehensive after coming to know about the protest rally.

Meanwhile police presence was increased at Charminar and Yakutpura in view of the proposed rally.