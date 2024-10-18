Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau to ramp up drug clampdown

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau is likely to double down its efforts to find and curb the sale of drugs in the city. Senior officials from the department, who are also now catching hold of consumers, said that cops are now also keeping tabs on local colleges as part of their efforts.

A senior official from the Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau said that department officers have been trained to detect those who are ‘disoriented’, a hint that they may be under the influence of drugs. These efforts come at a time when TSANB officials have also been conducting random urine tests on party goers in pubs and clubs in Hyderabad to catch hold of consumers.

While the random urine testing of party goers in Hyderabad has drawn criticism from a section of the public in Hyderabad, the TSANB official said that the department has information on gangs that are looking to hook people on to drugs. “We also caught a high court advocate who had Ganja at his party,” the official claimed.

The senior TSANB official said that the clampdown on drugs is being done to ensure that the youth do not fall to drug usage, which believes is a growing menace in Hyderabad. “We conducted the raids and urine testing because we had specific information about consumers. It is not random. When gangs visit bars or clubs, we get to know,” the official added.

In recent weeks, the the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau had raided a handful of pubs and clubs in Hyderabad. Many people including DJs were held and were said to have tested positive for drugs, according to the department.