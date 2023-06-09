Hyderabad: ‘Telangana Run’ to be held on June 12; govt urges public participation

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has called upon the public to actively participate in the upcoming Telangana Run, which will be held on June 12 as part of the Telangana Foundation Day celebrations. In preparation for the event, a review meeting was conducted at the secretariat, with the attendance of Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and senior police officials, to discuss the necessary arrangements and ensure a smooth and successful Telangana Run.

During the meeting, specific responsibilities were assigned to various departments involved in organizing the Telangana Run. The Chief Secretary announced that the run would take place around the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund, with two categories: a 2K run and a 4K run. It is anticipated that more than 4,000 enthusiastic participants will partake in the event. The Telangana Run aims to bring together people from diverse backgrounds, including youth, school students, government employees, and representatives from the police and other institutions, in a collective celebration of Telangana’s spirit and achievements.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari extended a special appeal to students and government departments, urging them to actively contribute to the success of the Telangana Run. Their participation and support will help create an atmosphere of unity, vitality, and pride during the event. The Chief Secretary emphasized the significance of the Telangana Run as a symbol of the state’s progress and the determination of its citizens to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The review meeting was attended by esteemed officials, including Secretary GAD Shishadhari, SC Development Secretary Rahul Boja, Secretary Finance Ronald Ross, Additional Director General Sanjay Kumar Jain, Inspector General Ramesh Reddy, and Additional Commissioners of Police Vikram Singh Mann and Sudhir Babu. Their presence highlighted the commitment and dedication of the government in ensuring the seamless execution of the Telangana Run.

The Telangana Run holds immense importance as it marks the Telangana Foundation Day celebrations, which commemorate the formation of the state. It serves as a platform to promote fitness, wellness, and a sense of unity among the people of Telangana. The active participation of individuals, students, and various organizations will contribute to the vibrant and energetic atmosphere of the Telangana Run, showcasing the collective spirit and pride of Telangana’s citizens.

The Chief Secretary’s appeal to the public and government entities underscores the collaborative effort required to make the Telangana Run a resounding success. The event will not only celebrate the achievements of Telangana but also foster a sense of camaraderie and camaraderie among its residents, reinforcing the state’s commitment to health, fitness, and overall well-being.