Hyderabad: Telugu Thalli Flyover renamed

On September 24, the GHMC standing committee had proposed to rename the flyover.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th September 2025 12:06 pm IST
Telugu Thalli flyover renamed as Telangana Thalli Flyover
Telugu Thalli flyover renamed as Telangana Thalli Flyover

Hyderabad: The Telugu Thalli Flyover in Hyderabad was on Tuesday, September 30 officially renamed as Telangana Thalli flyover.

On September 24, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) standing committee had proposed to rename the flyover. The Telangana Thalli flyover connects from Lower Tank Bund to the Secretariat.

Apart from renaming the flyover, the GHMC standing committee decided to acquire the land of 52 properties for the widening of the 45-ft road at RoB and RuB near RK Puram under the H-CITI programme.

Memory Khan Seminar

Other resolutions passed by the standing committee included setting up of a police station on the first floor of the GHMC ward office in Moula Ali and an extension of three more months for streetlight maintenance up to December 19, 2025.

Moreover, Rs 2.95 crores have been sanctioned to rebuild London Bridge at Yakutpura.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th September 2025 12:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button