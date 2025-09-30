Hyderabad: Telugu Thalli Flyover renamed

Hyderabad: The Telugu Thalli Flyover in Hyderabad was on Tuesday, September 30 officially renamed as Telangana Thalli flyover.

On September 24, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) standing committee had proposed to rename the flyover. The Telangana Thalli flyover connects from Lower Tank Bund to the Secretariat.

Apart from renaming the flyover, the GHMC standing committee decided to acquire the land of 52 properties for the widening of the 45-ft road at RoB and RuB near RK Puram under the H-CITI programme.

Other resolutions passed by the standing committee included setting up of a police station on the first floor of the GHMC ward office in Moula Ali and an extension of three more months for streetlight maintenance up to December 19, 2025.

Moreover, Rs 2.95 crores have been sanctioned to rebuild London Bridge at Yakutpura.