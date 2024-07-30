Hyderabad: Tension at Madannpet after house, car attacked

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 30th July 2024 1:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Madannapet on Monday night after people belonging to a particular community attacked a house and damaged a car.

A group of people were consuming liquor near a mosque at Madannapet market after attending the Bonalu procession when some local Muslims objected to it.

After a small argument the people called in their friends and attacked a house belonging to Muslim community and damaged a car parked outside.

Soon local people gathered in large number prompting police rush to the spot and disperse the crowd. Reinforcements were rushed to the spot and situation brought under control.

The Madannapet police booked a case. AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj visited the place on Tuesday and demanded the police take action against the culprits

