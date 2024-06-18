Hyderabad: Tension erupts as ACP assaults BJP leader in Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Gudimalkapur in Mehdipatnam on Monday night after an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) assaulted BJP leader Amar Singh following an argument.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when Asifnagar ACP Kishan Kumar, who was on night duty, asked shopkeepers to close down their shops.

Amar Singh, who was nearby, picked up an argument with the police officer, asking him first to close the shops of Muslim traders.

Amar Singh and the ACP got into an argument, and the police officer slapped Amar Singh and forced him into a police vehicle.

The BJP leader was taken to Gudimalkapur police station. As the news spread, BJP leaders rushed to Gudimalkapur police station and held a protest, demanding that the ACP be suspended.

A large police force was mobilized. Senior officials visited the police station and pacified the protesting BJP workers.