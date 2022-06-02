Hyderabad: Tension grips Kishanbagh as cattle carrying truck stopped

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Kishanbagh and Bahadurpura areas on Wednesday night after some persons reportedly tried to stop a truck carrying cattle. The police reacted swiftly and prevented any trouble by using force to disperse the gatherings.

According to reports, a container truck carrying cattle was on its way to Ramnaspura slaughterhouse from Shadnagar. On spotting the cattle some persons chased it from Attapur’s side, the Rajendranagar police also on coming to know about it came to the spot.

Local people who belong to a particular community were not allowing the truck to leave, asking the police to shift and check the cattle to the cow shed, alleging cows were there in the truck. The truck owner and cattle traders said there were only bulls and calves, and required permission obtained for transportation.

The crowd started to swell at the place prompting the police to call in for reinforcements. Police from Bahadurpura, Hussainialam, and other police stations rushed to the spot. The mild force was used to disperse the crowd who had gathered at the spot. Senior officials visited the spot.

It should be noted that the Rajendranagar area is becoming hyperactive when it comes to cow vigilante groups. In recent days the gau rakshaks made several attempts to stop the transportation of the cattle to the city during Eid ul Adha and to the Ramnaspura slaughterhouse.

In February mild tension prevailed at Chintalmet in Rajendranagar when some persons belonging to a particular community and claiming to be gau rakshaks chased a truck carrying cattle leading to tension in Chintalmet – a Muslim dominated locality in Rajendranagar – Bahadurpura road. During Bakrid last year tension prevailed in front of the Rajendranagar police station when several persons gathered in support of the cattle traders who were detained for shifting cattle to the city for the Bakrid festival. AIMIM leaders had to intervene and resolve the issue.

Local people complain that Rajendranagar become hyperactive after a few local leaders of the BJP party with locals formed cow vigilante groups and targeted trucks transporting the cattle to Ramnaspura slaughterhouse on some or the other pretext.

It is to be noted violence was reported in Karmanghat in February after Gau Raksha dal members intercepted a vehicle carrying cattle. The incident led to stone-pelting and damage to public property/ police vehicles. Four cases were booked in regard to the incidents that took place on February 23.