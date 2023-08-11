Hyderabad: Tension in Barkas after social worker stabbed to death

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Barkas following the death of social worker Shaik Sayeed Bawazir, 27, who was allegedly murdered at Bandlaguda on Thursday night.

The suspect was identified as Ahmed Bin Hajab, who allegedly stabbed the victim sharp-edged weapons several times. Grievous injuries caused his death on on the stop, sources said.

Bawazir came in the spotlight after he started raising civic and social issues concerning public. He focused more on Jalpally municipality and criticised a minister of TRS government and Jalpally municipality counsellors, ward members and others. He often released videos about the civic issues plaguing the slums areas. He gained huge following on social media for his oratory skills.

After coming to know about his death a huge crowd had gathered at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. After completion of postmortem the body was taken home. The family members kept the body home demanding the home minister visit and assurance of strict action against the persons involved in the murder.

A few days ago, Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer had said in a video that he was facing a threat to his life from some influential persons, who had close links with political parties.

Following the tension, the security was beefed up in Barkas and Chandrayangutta. The Commissioner’s Task Force, Armed Reserve, and local have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.