Hyderabad: Tension in Chilkalguda after clash between two groups

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Chilkalguda area in Secunderabad late Thursday night after two groups clashed over a trivial issue. Two persons were reportedly injured in the scuffle. In response, police have posted a picket in the area and cases have been booked.

Syed Azam, a resident of LR Nagar at Chilkalguda, filed a complaint with the police stating that his brother-in-law Syed Javeed of Musheerabad had visited his house and picked up an argument with his sister on family issues. Meanwhile, his neighbour Sunil and ten others came to LR Nagar X roads and started an argument with Azam and his family members alleging that their family always creates nuisance in the area.

During the argument, both parties got into a fight with each other and two persons named Mohammed Imran and Ganesh were injured. They were shifted to Gandhi hospital to receive treatment.

A team of Chilkalguda police rushed to the spot and additional forces were pressed into service. The police have registered two separate cases and investigation is underway.

In order to avoid law and order trouble in the area a police picket has been posted at LN Nagar.