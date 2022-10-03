Hyderabad: Terror accused receive huge payment from Pak handler

Hyderabad: Abdul Zahed, the terror suspect arrested by Hyderabad police on Sunday allegedly received a huge payment from the Pakistan handlers for resorting to terror acts in the city.

Police sources said he was directed to use the amount for arranging logistics to identify targets, recruits people and carry out the attack during the Dushera festival when large gatherings are witnessed at public places.

The Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police along with Task Force basing on information from the counter intelligence and central intelligence agencies arrested Abdul Zahed, Hasan Farooq and Abdul Sami on Sunday. Four China made hand granites and Rs. 5.40 lakh cash amount seized from them.

In the First Information Report registered at the Detective Department Hyderabad Central Crime Station, seven persons Abdul Zahed, Mohd Sameeuddin, Maaz Hasan Farooq, Adil Afroz, Abdul Hai, Sohail Qureshi and Abdul Kaleem alias Haddi are named as accused in the case. Three people Zahed, Abdul Sami and Maaz are arrested and remaining four issued a 41 CrPC notice.

The hand granites with marking of ‘made in China’ were allegedly received by him by courier and acting on specific inputs the police laid a trap and nabbed Zahed on Sunday.

Source said Zahed received the consignment by courier from Kashmir and it was handed over by some persons who had come in a car. After collecting the well packed consignment, Zahed had kept it at a safer place. The arrival of consignment was informed by Zahed to his associates.

Pakistan intelligence agency ISI with LeT and Jaish-e Mohammed is pushing Farhatullah Ghauri, a Hyderabadi, to carry out subversive activities in India. Abdul Majeed, who is the youngest among the six brothers of Abdul Zahed, is believed to be in Pakistan with Farhatullah Ghauri and Siddiquie Bin Osman.

Arrested persons Zahed, Abdul Sami and Maaz were produced in court and remanded. The police will file a petition seeking their custody before the court.