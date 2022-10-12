Hyderabad terror case: Accused remanded to 5-day judicial custody

Hyderabad: A local court granted the police five days custody of the three accused – Abdul Zahed, Mohd Sami and Mazz Hassan Farooq, in the Hyderabad terror plot conspiracy case. They were arrested by the Hyderabad police on October 2.

Abdul Zahed, a resident of Malakpet who is alleged to have been involved in several terror-related cases in the past, reportedly revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits again. The Hyderabad police stated that the three accused conspired to plot terror acts including blasts and lone wolf attacks in the city to terrorise the common public.

Zahed allegedly received a consignment of four hand grenades with which he was reportedly planning to carry out terror attacks in Hyderabad. Three absconding accused Farhatullah Ghori aka FG, Siddique Bin Osman aka Rafique aka Abu Hamzala, and Abdul Majeed aka Chotu, all natives of Hyderabad, are also believed to be involved in the case.

The three others who are absconding are also wanted in several terror cases. They are believed to have settled in Pakistan, working under the aegis of the neighbouring country’s intelligence agency – the ISI. In the past, they recruited local youth and radicalised them to execute terror attacks such as the blast near Saibaba Temple Dilsukhnagar in 2002, and a suicide attack on the Hyderabad police’s Task Force office at Begumpet in 2005.

The accused, according to the police, have also attempted to cause blasts near the Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad in 2004. Abdul Zahed in his confession allegedly revealed that Farhatulla Ghori, Abu Hamzala and Majeed came into contact with him, motivated and financed him and his associates to recruit and carryout out terror attacks in Hyderabad again.

At the behest of Pakistan-based handlers Zahed recruited Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan for the purpose.