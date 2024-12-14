Hyderabad: TGSPDCL to remove disruptive electric poles, transformers

Hyderabad: To tackle obstructions on major roads and improve traffic flow, the Telangana government has initiated a plan to remove electric poles and transformers that disrupt movement and contribute to accidents in Greater Hyderabad.

The focus areas include Sheikhpet, Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar, Gachibowli, Uppal, Habsiguda, and Masab Tank, where road expansion projects are underway. A review meeting on the initiative was held on Friday at the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) corporate office, involving officials from the GHMC, Traffic Police, Town Planning, and TGSPDCL.

Nodal Officers from various departments, including Divisional Engineers from TGSPDCL, Station House Officers from the Traffic Police, Executive Engineers from GHMC, and ACPs from Town Planning, have been assigned to coordinate the process.

Teams will conduct field inspections and identify obstacles by the end of December 2024. Necessary estimates and permissions for removing or relocating poles and transformers will be finalized to ensure timely execution. The relocation process is expected to be completed by February 2025.

Clear unused poles: TGSPDCL CMD to officials

In addition, TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui directed electricity officials to immediately clear unused and abandoned poles lying on roads to further enhance safety and accessibility.

The review meeting saw the participation of key officials, including GHMC Additional Commissioner Shiva Kumar, Traffic Additional Commissioner P Vishwa Prasad, Joint Commissioner C. Joel Davis, DCP Traffic-3 R. Venkateswarlu, DCP Rachakonda V. Srinivasulu, and senior engineers from TGSPDCL and GHMC.